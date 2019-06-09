WATCH: Rohit Sharma dropped by Nathan Coulter-Nile in 2nd over of India vs Australia in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter

The much-anticipated India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter is underway. Captain Virat Kohli won the toss with what seems a very flat wicket at The Oval in London.

The pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have started with a calm and composed approach and are trying to spend as much time as possible on the pitch before accelerating. However, Rohit came close to giving up his wicket in the second over the match.

Mitchell Starc invited the Indian opener to flash hard with delivery on his pads and he obliged. Nathan Coulter-Nile, stationed at short mid-wicket, jumped full stretch and tried to grab the ball out of thin air. The Indian total had only reached the 3-runs mark and Rohit was batting at 2.

However, the ball didn’t stick and Rohit got a lifeline early on in the match. Here’s how everything unfolded as the Indian opener got an early lifeline from Australia.

