Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs Australia

India take on Australia in ODI 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

India – Australia matches are always high-strung affiairs between two giants of the game and this one promises to be no different.

India enter the contest after a solid start against South Africa. Their bowling did the damage early and Rohit Sharma’s brilliant century took the game home.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya all looked good with the bat in the little time they spent at the crease and will be hoping to stick around longer against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan’s form, especially against the moving ball at the top of the order, is a concern Mitchell Starc will look to exploit.

Australia also come into the contest on the back of a morale boosting win against the West Indies and with David Warner having found form with the bat.

Both teams have excellent batsmen who can win a match on their own and while Australia have the slight edge in the seam bowling attack they boast of, the Indian spinners should prove a tad more troublesome for the Aussies to handle

The match has every marking of being a humdinger.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.