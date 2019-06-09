LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs Australia

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. You can follow the game via our live blog here.

In what can be termed as a Clash of Titans, India take on Australia in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, today June 9. The two sides have had good starts to their respective campaigns, with the pair winning all of their matches so far. However, their hundred per cent win record must come to an end today, as they face each other.

A win for India would see them go level on points with Australia, despite having played a game less. On the other hand, a victory for Australia would see Justin Langer’s men open up a four-point gap between themselves and their mighty opponents.

The match is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). Follow all the action as it happens via our LIVE Blog here: