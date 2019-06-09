Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Australia– where to watch, live stream, time, scores, predicted line ups and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with 13 matches already done and dusted. And in the 14th encounter of the tournament, the two heavyweights will face off each other, it’s India vs Australia.

While the Virat Kohli-led side started their World Cup campaign with a resounding win over South Africa, Australia have won both their encounters so far – against Afghanistan and West Indies, the second one not very convincingly.

When and where to watch India vs Australia live telecast and streaming

The India vs Australia encounter is set to be played at The Oval in London and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on Sunday, 9th June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Predicted Line ups

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa