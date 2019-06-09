Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Australia – Predicted Line up

India will take on Australia in one of the headlines matches of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Both sides have had positives results so far in the competition and will be looking to continue on the same track. Here’s how the pair could line up for their crunch match tomorrow.

Age-old rivals India and Australia will go up against each other once again tomorrow, June 9. The pair will face off in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage, as they look to put some points on the board.

India are the only side to have played just a single match in the competition so far. The men in blue went up against South Africa in their previous match, sealing the win with ease. Australia, on the other hand, have already played twice. They were victorious on both the occasions, beating Afghanistan and West Indies.

Here’s how India and Australia might line up for their Cricket World Cup encounter.

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

You can watch the match via Live Stream on foxsportsasia.com.