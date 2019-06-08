Cricket World Cup 2019: Australian net bowler taken to hospital after being hit by David Warner

Australia National Team is hard at work in England at the moment, as they gear up to face India in a crucial Cricket World Cup match. The team was hard at work at The Oval in London, when one of David Warner’s shots hit a net bowler in the head. The man in question was taken to the hospital and has since been given the all-clear.

The bowler, Jai Kishan, was hit in the head before he could react and was treated immediately by the medical staff present. He was later transferred to the hospital for medical checkups. ESPN reports that the medical analysis showed no signs of damage, although he is under the watch of the doctors for any signs of delayed concussion and other after-effects.

The Australian team suspended their practice for fifteen minutes following the incident. Skipper Aaron Finch later addressed the same while talking to media.

“Dave (Warner) was obviously pretty shaken up,” Finch said.

“The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment. He’s obviously been taken off to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything is okay. But yeah, Dave was pretty shaken up, no doubt. It was a decent hit to the head. Hopefully, everything keeps going well for the youngster and he’s back up and running shortly. It was tough to watch.”

Australia will face India in their next 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match on June 9, 2019.