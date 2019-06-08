WATCH: Bangladesh in trouble as both England openers hit half-centuries during Cricket World Cup match

England took on Bangladesh in their third match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The hosts were looking to put a difficult loss against Pakistan behind them and were given the perfect boost to do so by the opening pair – Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

England Cricket Team opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were at their best in the early hours of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh. The pair ensured that their team got off to a flying start, as they both scored half-centuries.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy reaches fifty in style; England off to flying start against Bangladesh

Roy was the first of the two to cross the fifty run mark. The Englishman did so in just thirty-eight balls, hitting seven fours and one six along the way. The opener sealed his half-century in style as well, hitting two consecutive boundaries to cross the mark.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow joins Jason Roy as opener hits fifty to put England in the driving seat

Bairstow soon joined Roy on the fifty-run mark, crossing his half-centuries in fifty balls. However, Bairstow did not last long after, as he was caught by Mehdy Hasan off a Mashrafe Mortaza delivery.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mashrafe Mortaza gets rid of Jonny Bairstow to give Bangladesh some respite

Nevertheless, Roy and Bairstow’s half-centuries helped England cross the hundred-run mark with ease. The Three Lions will now look to set a huge target for their Asian opponents to chase, as they go looking for their second win of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.