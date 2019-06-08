Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Afghanistan vs New Zealand

Afghanistan take on New Zealand in ODI 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

Afghanistan come into this contest on the back of consecutive defeats to Australia and Sri Lanka. Furthermore, they have to contend with the fact that first choice opener and wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad is out of the tournament due to injury.

Shahzad has been one of their most consistent run getters since the previous World Cup and losing him will be a bitter blow to Afghanistan’s chances.

Now’s the time for the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to stand up and be counted with their performances.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will arrive to the contest high on confidence having won both their matches in the tournament till now.

After a consummate performance against Sri Lanka, it was a closer run thing against New Zealand but they managed to get the job done. Kane Williamsone and Ross Taylor will be, as always, of paramount importance with the bat while the new ball bowling tandem of Trent Boult and Tim Southee is, as India found out in the warm up games, unplayable on its day.

The clash between the teams promises to be an interesting one and you can watch all the live action right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.