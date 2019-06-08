Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England vs Bangladesh

England take on Bangladesh in ODI 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

Hosts England would be coming into this match with an itch to set the record straight after their shock reverse against Pakistan but are up against Bangladesh, who came ever so close to defeating New Zealand in their last match.

Despite the loss to Pakistan, in which England were uncharacteristically flat, the hosts do boast of one of the most talent-rich squads in the world with the likes of Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan shoring up the top order and firepower in the form of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali coming further down.

Their bowling unit, led by the irrepressible Jofra Archer, can take wickets in any condition and should look to trouble Bangladesh early, especially if they are put in to bat.

Bangladesh have been making real progress as a cricketing nation in the past couple of years and will be hoping to claim the England scalp purely as a statement.

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar provide a settled opening pair while the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are seasoned veterans that beef up their batting line up. Needless to say, Shakib’s bowling is an asset to the team too.

Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe Mortaza compliment each other perfectly in the seam bowling department with a left-right attack and will hope to pick up early wickets.

The clash between the teams promises to be a riveting watch and you can catch all the live action right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.