Cricket World Cup 2019: Points shared as Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match gets called off

The 2019 Cricket World Cup has had a few memorable moments so far. From Pakistan’s stunning win over England to South Africa’s capitulation in their three matches, fans have witnessed some brilliant moments. However, the supporters at Bristol County Ground were left disappointed, with the game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka called off.

The Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Bristol County Ground was called off due to rain. The stadium had witnessed non-stop drizzle since the morning. And even though, the conditions improved during the latter half of the day, the organizers ultimately decided to call the match off.

As a result, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are awarded one point each, rather than the two that they would have accumulated had either of them won the game.

The solitary point each leaves Sri Lanka and Pakistan third and fourth on the table, respectively, with seven other teams having played at least a game less.

Meanwhile, fans will hope for better conditions tomorrow, June 8, as the 2019 Cricket World Cup gets ready for its second doubleheader. Hosts England will take on Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, while New Zealand will face Afghanistan at County Ground, Taunton.