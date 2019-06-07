Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs New Zealand, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And the thirteenth encounter of the tournament will see Afghanistan take on New Zealand.

It’s a battle between the top and the bottom as New Zealand take on Afghanistan in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Blackcaps have won both their matches so far and are currently top of the table. Their opponents, on the other hand, have lost their previous two matches, despite putting up a good fight, and are rock bottom on the table.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand encounter is set to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff and is scheduled to start at 13.30 PM local time (6 PM IST, 8.30 PM SGT) on June 8, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Full Squads

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham.