Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And the twelfth encounter of the tournament will see hosts England take on Bangladesh.

England were handed a shock loss in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by Pakistan. Bangladesh, on the other hand, put up a good fight against New Zealand but still ended up falling short. The two sides now take on each other in their third match of the tournament and will look to return to winning ways.

When and where to watch England vs Bangladesh live telecast and streaming

The England vs Bangladesh encounter is set to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 8, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Full Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed