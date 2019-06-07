BCCI takes MS Dhoni’s side in insignia issue at Cricket World Cup 2019

BCCI have expressed their backing to MS Dhoni after ICC raised an issue regarding an insignia of the Indian Army on his wicketkeeping gloves.

MS Dhoni landed in hot water when the insignia of a dagger was spotted on his wicketkeeping gloves in India’s opening Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa.

According to ICC rules, a player cannot sport as part of his attire any commercial, religious or military logo.

The dagger was ruled to be a military logo, following which the ICC sent BCCI a request to have MS Dhoni remove it from his gloves.

However, the BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai has expressed his backing for Dhoni and explained how the wicketkeeper’s inclusion of the logo on his gloves isn’t a breach of ICC rules.

“The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, player can’t sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know.

“And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations,” he said.

His premise is based on the fact that the word ‘Balidaan’, which is part of the military emblem, was missing on Dhoni’s gloves.

MS Dhoni is a honorary Lt.Colonel in the Parachute regiment of the Territorial Army.