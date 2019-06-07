Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in ODI 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the Live Stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

Pakistan pulled off a Pakistan with a stunning victory over hosts and tournament favourites England following an abject loss to West Indies in their tournament opener.

And deservedly so, as their batting performance was backed up by disciplined bowling where they picked up wickets at regular intervals to keep England from scaling a competitive total.

But Sri Lanka come into this match on a victory of their own, albeit one obtained the hard way against a tough Afghanistan outfit.

Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz were stellar with the ball for Pakistan in the England match and will hope that their pace and intensity will tear through a tentative Sri Lankan batting line up.

Meanwhile, almost all of the top and middle order of Pakistan got runs in the previous match and they will be hoping to carry forward the momentum as well.

For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep and the wily old Lasith Malinga came good against Afghanistan with the ball but Kusal Perera was really the only batsman who stood up to be counted. They would be hoping more of their batters come to the party today.

The clash between the teams promises to be an intriguing one and you can watch all the live action right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.