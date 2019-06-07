Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan star ruled out of the tournament with injury

Afghanistan’s opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to injury. A replacement has been summoned.

Shahzad, who has been the country’s second top run scorer since the 2015 edition of the World Cup with 1843 runs in 55 ODI innings, hurt his knee during Afghanistan’s warm up game victory over Pakistan.

However, he did feature in their opening two games of the tournament against Australia and Sri Lanka, before it was decided that he was aggravating his injury.

ICC has since confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup has approved Afghanistan bringing in wicket-keeper batsman Ikram Ali Khil as a replacement for Shahzad.

Any player replacements mid way through the tournament require the approval of the Event Technical Committee.

Shahzad got out for a duck against Australia in Afghanistan’s opening game of the tournament and made only 7 against Sri Lanka in their second encounter.

Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in their third game of the group stages tomorrow at the County Ground Taunton. The match will begin at 5.30 pm HKT.

