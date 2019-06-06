Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with the matches coming thick and fast. And the next encounter of the tournament will be Pakistan vs Sri Lanka.

Pakistan fought back after a comprehensive defeat in their first match, to win against tournament favourites England, while Sri Lanka managed to beat Afghanistan after a disappointing first game of the campaign against New Zealand.

There will be all to play for in this game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as both sides are keen to book their spots in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live telecast and streaming

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka encounter is set to be played at Bristol in England and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 7 June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.