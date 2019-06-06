ICC ask BCCI to get Indian Army symbol removed from MS Dhoni’s gloves

Earlier this morning, Indian cricket fans were showering love on MS Dhoni after the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen using the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

However, the International Cricket Council has requested the former Indian captain to do without the insignia on his gloves. ICC General Manager of Strategic Communications, Claire Furlong, revealed while in conversation with IANS that the world cricket governing body has asked Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the insignia removed.

“We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she said. According to ICC regulations, “The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.”