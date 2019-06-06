Cricket World Cup 2019: Why Chris Gayle should never have been given out against Australia

Chris Gayle might have a bone to pick with umpire Chris Gaffaney, after a number of umpiring howlers finally cost the opening batsman his wicket in a key ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash.

Gayle was clearly struggling to establish himself out in the middle, but managed to stuck it out, before he seemed to have nicked one to keeper Alex Carey off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle survives first DRS call

The umpire gave it out immediately, and Gayle challenged it just as quickly, indicating he hadn’t touched the ball to begin with. As can be seen, the ball actually nicked the stump on its way through, and the bails didn’t fall off. Life number one.

Life number two came just moments later as Gayle was hit low on the pads and Gaffaney once again raised his finger, much to Gayle’s dismay.

The swashbuckling opener challenged again, and this time it was miles away from being out. Still out there, against all odds.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle survives second DRS call in the over

The kicker came in Starc’s next over as Gayle was adjudged LBW by Gaffaney, and another DRS call from the West Indian showed it was only just clipping the stumps. Umpire’s call and Gayle back to the Pavilion.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle is dismissed LBW by Mitchell Starc

That might have been frustrating enough, but the “Universe Boss” must have been fuming when he saw that Starc had actually overstepped just a ball before his dismissal, meaning the ball he got out, actually should have been a free hit!

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc bowled no-ball one delivery before Chris Gayle was out

Remarkably, the umpire never saw it, and that meant trouble for Gayle, as he was given out when he obviously shouldn’t have been. No points for guessing what the duo will have a conversation about if and when they meet after the game.