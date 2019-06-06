WATCH: Chris Gayle survives two DRS calls in one bizarre Mitchell Starc over before perishing in next at Cricket World Cup 2019

Chris Gayle is the “Universe Boss” and there was no way he was going to be given out when he knew he wasn’t out. Action aplenty in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Australia and West Indies.

It was Mitchell Starc who was steaming in and bowling fast while getting the ball to swing around at the same time. Chris Gayle was on strike and was clearly struggling, before he appeared to have nicked one to the keeper.

The umpire Chris Gaffaney gave it out immediately, and Gayle challenged the decision immediately, suggesting he hadn’t touched it at all.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle survives first DRS call

The ball actually touched the stump on its way to Alex Carey and the umpire was forced to change his decision.

There was more drama in store however, as in the same over, Gayle was struck low on the pads with a swinging yorker from Starc, and once again, the umpire gave it out. Gayle challenged again, and somehow survived again.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle survives second DRS call in the over

This time it was clearly missing the stumps and also did not have an impact in line, which meant Gayle had successfully challenged a second time.

His stay at the crease did end however in Starc’s next over, as Gaffaney gave him out LBW, and an unsuccessful review followed since the ball had struck the stumps on “umpire’s call.” Entertaining stuff.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle is dismissed LBW by Mitchell Starc