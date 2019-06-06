WATCH: Andre Russell walks off pitch with knee injury against Australia at Cricket World Cup 2019

West Indies’ bowlers may have been firing on all cylinders at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but they may just have lost one of their most influential all-rounders in Andre Russell.

The Kolkata Knight Riders man limped off with what seemed to be a knee injury in the 39th over, just as he was bowling the final ball of that particular over.

Russell has been one of the players to watch out for in this tournament following his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but has had ongoing problems with his knee because of which the Windies have kept him down to just a few overs in an innings.

However, he bowled a whole lot against Australia, and seems to have paid the price for it, walking off with an injury that might just stop him from batting when West Indies get back out there for the chase.

Regardless, Australia managed to mount an impressive 288 All Out after losing five quick wickets, with Steven Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile doing the damage in the middle overs.

West Indies have it all to do, and may just have to do so without the help of “Russell Muscle”. Stay tuned for more on this game.