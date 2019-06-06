WATCH: Sheldon Cottrell completes sensational one-handed catch to get rid of Steven Smith at Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia may have been mounting a counter attack, but Sheldon Cottrell has managed to grab the limelight with a sensational one-handed catch on the boundary line to get the wicket of Steven Smith at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Oshane Thomas was the bowler, and Steven Smith tried to flick him to the boundary, and he must have thought it was going for six, before Sheldon Cottrell managed to cover a lot of ground and take a one-handed catch.

That’s not all, because Cottrell realised he might be going over the rope, so the pacer had the presence of mind to throw the ball up in the air, and catch it once again after briefly stepping over the rope while the ball was in the air.

The umpires may have reviewed it, but the decision seemed certain. It was definitely a catch that will a contender for catch of the tournament. Earlier in the tournament, Ben Stokes had also produced a moment of brilliance with a stunning effort in the deep.

Australia are pushing hard for some late runs, but this catch may well give the Windies the motivation to finish off the Aussie innings before they get too many runs at the end.