WATCH: Steven Smith completes his fifty with a boundary in fighting knock against West Indies at Cricket World Cup 2019

Steven Smith has completed his fifty against the ruthless West Indies bowling line up, and did so with a boundary to add some gloss.

Australia have struggled to make their mark in this game thus far, losing six wickets as things stand, and not even able to muster up their 200.

But Smith has been defiant, and reached his fifty with a cut down to third man.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Steven Smith brings up his fifty with fighting knock against Windies

It really has been a fighting knock from the former Australia captain, taking a good number of deliveries to reach the milestone, but most importantly staying there at the crease as wickets fell around him.

Nathan Coulter-Nile has joined Smith out in the middle after Alex Carey was dismissed by the Windies, and the salvage job is on to ensure that the Aussies post a decent total.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Andre Russell picks up key wicket of Alex Carey to keep Windies on top

Earlier, the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja had all perished without being able to assert any sort of dominance on the impressive pace attack of the West Indies.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shai Hopes takes stunning catch to get rid of Usman Khawaja

The job is far from completed as far as Australia are concerned, and they will hope that Smith can stick around to help them to a total of some sort of promise by the end of the first innings.