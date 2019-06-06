AB de Villiers & Cricket South Africa respond to reports of his offer to return from retirement for Cricket World Cup 2019

Reports emerged earlier in the day that former captain AB de Villiers had offered to return from retirement for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but Cricket South Africa turned it down.

Both the parties have now responded to the reports and CSA have even confirmed them. National selector Linda Zondi explained why the team management decided against bringing De Villers back in a statement released by the board.

“For (captain) Faf du Plessis and (head coach) Ottis Gibson to share AB’s desire to be included in the squad on the day we announced our World Cup squad on April 18th was a shock to all of us. AB left a big vacuum when he retired, we had a year to find players at franchise level to fill the gap.

“We had players who put in the hard work, who put up their hands and deserved to be given the opportunity to go to the World Cup. The decision was based on principle; we had to be fair to the team, the selection panel, our franchise system and players,” Zondi said.

He went on to add that he ‘pleaded’ with AB to give his retirement another thought but the player was at peace with his decision.

“I pleaded with AB de Villiers not to retire in 2018. Although there was a perception that he was picking and choosing when to play – which was not true – I did give him the option to plan and monitor his season to get him to the World Cup fresh and in a good space.

“We made it clear that he would have to play during the home tours against Sri Lanka and Pakistan to be considered for selection, instead he signed to play in the Pakistan and Bangladesh Premier Leagues respectively. He turned down the offer and said he was at peace with his decision to retire,” he said.

“At no point in the year that he had retired did he make himself available for selection. It was no option when I received the news on the day of the squad announcement, our squad was finalised and confirmed.

“AB is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but above all else, we have to stay true to our morals and principles, there is no regret in the decision,” he went on to add.

De Villiers himself posted a tweet which didn’t actually address the issue.