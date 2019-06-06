WATCH: Australia lose both openers as Windies control opening stages of Cricket World Cup 2019 clash

West Indies are on fire at the start of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash against Australia. The island nation have dismissed the two dangerous openers of the Aussies within minutes of each other.

The first wicket to fall was that of Australian captain Aaron Finch. Finch was facing some trouble early against the swinging ball, and perished after Oshane Thomas got the ball to move slightly away from the batsman.

The ball found the edge of the bat, and wicketkeeper Shai Hope did the rest.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Oshane Thomas dismisses Aaron Finch early

Aussie hopes must have been pinned on the in-form David Warner, but the left-hander found the Windies’ bowling too hot to handle, and after a struggle at the crease, he too lost his wicket.

This time it was Sheldon Cottrell who got the wicket for his team, with a ball outside off stump and Warner only managing to hit the ball high on the bat. The ball flew to point, and the fielder Shimron Hetmyer made no mistake in completing the catch.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell gets rid of dangerous David Warner

The “salute” celebration was out from Cottrell as well, as the Windies celebrated and rightfully so. All to play for now at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Who will win this epic clash? Only time will tell.