Reports: AB de Villiers made shocking proposal to South Africa team management before Cricket World Cup 2019

South Africa have had the most horrible of starts to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, losing all three of their encounters. And now reports have emerged that AB de Villiers made a shocking proposal to the team management before the tournament.

The former South Africa captain and cricket great offered to play the Cricket World Cup for the Proteas, but the team management rejected it, ESPN Cricinfo reports. De Villiers made the offer a day before South Africa were set to announce their team for the tournament.

The report adds that De Villiers made his offer known to former teammate and current South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi. However, his offer was not even considered when deciding on the 15 cricketers who would lead the nation in England.

The reason being reported for the rejection of AB’s proposal is that he hadn’t played domestic cricket in South Africa after announcing his retirement in May 2018, a year before the start of the World Cup. Secondly, it would have been unfair on the players who had given their everything to be a part of the Proteas squad.

De Villiers had announced a shock retirement from international cricket back in May 2018.

“I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired.

“This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I’d like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside.

“It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to the coaches and staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years,” he had said when announcing his retirement.

There are reports that Cricket South Africa had requested De Villiers to not retire from the sport but take a sabbatical, which he had gently refused.