Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Australia vs West Indies

Australia take on West Indies in an intriguing clash of form teams in ODI number 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the live stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

Australia come into the encounter on the back of a buoyant victory over Afghanistan in their first match of the tournament. Particularly pleasing for the team would have been David Warner’s unbeaten 89, as he guided the team home.

However, they are up against a West Indies side which has had their tail up having vanquished Pakistan in their tournament opener.

Naturally the danger men for Australia would be the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc with the ball, though the overall well-roundedness of their squad and ability of their players mean that anyone could be a match winner on any given day.

Perhaps that’s why this West Indies team is such a natural foil to them.

It boasts of mercurial talents in Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite – who can single handedly turn matches if they so willed it – and for the first time in years, a sense of purpose about the team.

The clash between the teams promises to be a riveting one and you can watch all the live action right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.