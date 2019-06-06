Twitter trolls Mushfiqur Rahim after hilarious wicketkeeping blunder against New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2019

On Wednesday, Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim cost his team’s chances of a win as New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson escaped a run-out chance thanks to the former’s hilarious blunder.

It was in the twelfth over of the Kiwis’ innings that the incident took place.

Ross Taylor, the batsman on strike, attempted a single off Shakib Al Hasan’s second ball, but fielder Tamim Iqbal who was present at mid-on threw the ball back to wicket-keeper Rahim very quickly, in an attempt to catch non-striker Kane Williamson short off the crease. The Kiwi captain was, in fact struggling to make his ground and was a few yards short when the ball reached Rahim. That is when the mistake occurred.

Mushfiqur Rahimknocked the bails off with his elbow before collecting the throw properly and after close inspection, the third umpire gave it not out.

Williamson, who was then on 8 went on to score 40 runs in total before falling prey to Mehidy Hassan. His runs became crucial in the end, as New Zealand barely scraped through for the win with two wickets remaining.

Twitter was in splits after Mushfiqur Rahim’s hilarious ‘keeping blunder and they roasted the Bangladeshi cricketer for his “over-confidence”. Check out some of the tweets below:

Earlier, the Kiwis bowled Bangladesh out for 244, before chasing the target successfully in 47.1 overs.

Ross Taylor was awarded man-of-the-match for his handy contribution of 82 runs (91 balls, 9 fours).