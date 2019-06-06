Twitter goes crazy as Rohit Sharma scores century in Team India’s opening Cricket World Cup 2019 game

India registered a resounding six-wicket win over South Africa in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter and Rohit Sharma was the hero with a well-constructed century.

After Indian bowlers had dismissed the Proteas for 227, the batsmen didn’t get a great start as Shikhar Dhawan was removed in only the sixth over. However, his opening partner made sure he holds on to one end and see India through.

The Mumbai Indians captain remained unbeaten on 122 off 144 balls as India chased down the score in 47.3 overs and Twitter was quick to praise him.

Calm ,composed and a wonderful century from @ImRo45 ! Fantastic understanding of the situation ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

Not a bad way to start your ICCCWC2019 Rohit Sharma. He opens in my all time ODI eleven. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 5, 2019

South Africa is lucky they scored only 227. Denied Rohit Sharma the opportunity to score yet another double ton. #INDvSA #Hitman #CWC19 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma has 2 hundreds and 2 fifty in Odi world cup from just 9 matches. Brilliant stuff from Ro. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 5, 2019

A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @yuzi_chahal , @Jaspritbumrah93 & @BhuviOfficial firing through.@ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! #INDvSA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 5, 2019

Top century from Rohit Sharma. Composed, relaxed. Rode the early tension well and has been a picture of certainty since — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2019