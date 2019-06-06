Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter goes crazy as Rohit Sharma scores century in Team India’s opening Cricket World Cup 2019 game

India registered a resounding six-wicket win over South Africa in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter and Rohit Sharma was the hero with a well-constructed century. 

After Indian bowlers had dismissed the Proteas for 227, the batsmen didn’t get a great start as Shikhar Dhawan was removed in only the sixth over. However, his opening partner made sure he holds on to one end and see India through.

The Mumbai Indians captain remained unbeaten on 122 off 144 balls as India chased down the score in 47.3 overs and Twitter was quick to praise him.

 

