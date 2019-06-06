Cricket World Cup 2019: Five talking points as India begin with a win over South Africa

India took on South Africa in their first match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. On the other hand, the Proteas were playing for the third time in the past week, having lost both their previous matches. And their disappointing run continued against the South Asian side, as they lost yet again. Here are the talking points from this one.

#1 Bumrah blitz wreck South Africa’s start

Cricket World Cup 2019: Quinton de Kock falls victim to Jasprit Bumrah’s swing

Jasprit Bumrah is considered by many to be among the best bowlers in the world. The Indian pacer is known for his especially lethal deliveries, which are supported by a mean swing.

However, those who expected Bumrah to start slowly might be forgiven, considering that this is his first appearance in a Cricket World Cup. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old showed no signs of inexperience, as he claimed the wickets of both South African openers.

Bumrah’s first wicket in the World Cup ended up being Hashim Amla. The South African batsman had just started to settle when the pacer’s delivery caught his edge and carried on behind into the safe hands of Rohit Sharma. Minutes later, Quinton de Kock fell victim to the same routine, this time edging the ball towards Virat Kohli.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul

Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal claims third wicket of the match leaving South Africa in tatters

Jasprit Bumrah’s early spell set the game up nicely for India. He had already gotten rid of the dangerous opening pair – Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock – giving his side a slight edge heading towards the middle overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took over from Bumrah, with the former proving to be especially deadly with his leg-spin. Chahal claimed the wicket of Rassie van der Bussen early on in his spell, before bowling out Faf du Plessis in the same over. The Indian spinner then caught David Miller on his own ball, before tricking Andile Phehlukwayo into a stumping.

Chahal finished his ten-over spell by giving just fifty-one runs while taking four wickets.

#3 Rabada, Morris put in all-around performance

South Africa’s top order collapsed early on in their Cricket World Cup match against India. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock departed after putting just sixteen runs on the board. Meanwhile, Rassie van der Bussen, Faf du Plessis, and David Miller fell victim to Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg spin.

With half of the South African team sent back to the pavilion just after the one hundred and fifty run mark, the task of anchoring the remaining innings fell to all-rounder Chris Morris and fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Much to their credit, the pair did their job extremely well, helping the team cross the two hundred mark. Jointly, the two put seventy-three runs on the board, giving India a target of two hundred and twenty-eight to chase.

The two then took on their bowling responsibilities and kept the Indian side in check for the first ten overs.

#4 Rohit Sharma comes to India’s rescue

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits ton as India move closer to a win against South Africa

Much was made of the Indian opening woes before the start of the Cricket World Cup. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had performed poorly in the warm-up matches, while similar displays in the past had just added to the growing concern.

However, all it took Rohit Sharma was one hundred and twenty-eight balls to shut down all the critics, as he hit India’s first century in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Indian opener was coincidentally dropped when he had just a single run on the board. And he made the Proteas pay by scoring a brilliant ton. Sharma hit thirteen fours and two sixes during his innings, anchoring the innings from start to finish.

#5 What next for South Africa?

South Africa were expected to be one of the semifinalists of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Proteas had a strong and balanced team, containing the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Hashim Amla. However, few would have expected them to lose three straight matches at the beginning of the tournament.

The Proteas first suffered a loss at the hands of hosts England. They were set a target of three hundred and eleven to chase by the hosts in their very first match. However, Faf du Plessis’s men fell more than a hundred runs short of the target. Another humiliating loss against Bangladesh followed before India handed the Proteas their third straight loss of the competition.

Three reverses in their opening three matches have left South Africa in a complicated position. Another loss in the competition would put the one-time semifinal favourites on the brink of elimination.