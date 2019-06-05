Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And in the tenth encounter of the tournament, Australia and West Indies will face off.

Australia and West Indies are coming into the tie on the back of a win each. The two now bid to take control of the league standings, as they gear up for their second encounter of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies live telecast and streaming

The Australia vs West Indies encounter is set to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 6, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on foxsportsasia.com.