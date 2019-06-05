WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes brilliant catch to send Virat Kohli back to the pavilion

India’s innings against South Africa in their opening 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match went through a rocky start, after they lost Shikhar Dhawan early. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought some stability to the innings, before the former was dismissed following a brilliant catch by Quinton de Kock.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Quinton de Kock takes stunning catch to end Virat Kohli’s innings

Virat Kohli entered the fray against South Africa following Shikhar Dhawan’s early dismissal. The Indian skipper started slowly, making just a single run in ten balls. However, he soon settled into the match, and went on to make seventeen more.

However, right when Kohli started to show the lethal side of his game, Andile Phehlukwayo struck. The South African bowler managed to get a knick off Kohli’s bat, which carried through and was caught behind in a stunning manner by wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. The South African custodian leapt to his side before taking a one-handed catch to leave those watching in complete shock. The Indian captain departed, having scored eighteen off thirty-four balls and was the second wicket to fall.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s dismissal meant that India were two down before the hundred run mark. The men in blue are chasing a two hundred and twenty-eight run target, set by their opponents on this night South Africa.