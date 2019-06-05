Watch: Shikhar Dhawan falls to Kagiso Rabada as India endure a tough start against South Africa

India opened their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against South Africa in fine fashion by bundling them out for 227 runs in the first innings. But their chase was dealt a serious blow as Kagiso Rabada removed Shikhar Dhawan early on.

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were instrumental with the ball as they picked two and four wickets respectively to restrict South Africa to a relatively smaller total. Morris was the highest scorer for the Proteas with 42 runs.

However, with overcast conditions and the pitch doing a lot for the seamers, Kagiso Rabada was always going to be a tough customer to deal with. The right-handed pacer, from the very first ball, induced edges and knicks from the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Dhawan.

And he was soon rewarded for his hard work as Dhawan knicked one to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock on the first delivery of the sixth over. Watch the video of Dhawan’s wicket here.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada makes Shikhar Dhawan his first victim against India

Virat Kohli is the next man in and his battle with Rabada is surely going to be an interesting one. India are currently 31/1 after 9 overs.