Cricket World Cup 2019: Watch India pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismiss both South Africa openers

India took on South Africa in their opening 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. And they were given an early boost when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Hashim Amla in his second over. He then claimed the wicket of Quinton de Kock in his very next over.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against India in their latest ICC Cricket World Cup match. However, the Proteas were dealt an early blow as both Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock were sent back to the pavilion by Jasprit Bumrah.

Amla was the first to go. The South African opener had just reached six runs off nine balls before he fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah’s swing. Amla was caught behind at the slips by Rohit Sharma after the ball has knicked off his bat.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah strikes early; dismisses Hashim Amla

Quinton de Kock survived a little longer than Amla, with the opening batsman making ten off seventeen balls. However, he too was outsmarted by Bumrah and caught at the slips by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Bumrah’s stunning opening spell dismissed both of South Africa’s opening batsmen, putting the Proteas on the backfoot early on.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Quinton de Kock falls victim to Jasprit Bumrah’s swing

This is a must-win game for South Africa, as they have lost both their matches in the World Cup so far. A loss today will complicate their chances of progressing to the semifinals.