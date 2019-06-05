Cricket World Cup 2019: Shami dropped as India, South Africa announce line ups

India go up against South Africa in their opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The 2011 winners are one of the favourites to win the tournament and would look to begin with a win. However, the men in blue dropped star Mohammed Shami for their opening match, much to the surprise of many fans.

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bat first in their third match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Proteas have lost both their previous matches and will be looking to break the losing streak against India.

Conversely, India play their first match of the 2019 edition of the world cup. Virat Kohli and Co are among the strong favourites to win the entire thing, after the month and a half long ordeal, and would be looking to begin with maximum points.

Both sides announced their teams before the toss with the major exclusion bring that of pace bowler Mohammed Shami from India. Instead, the South Asian side chose to deploy Bhuvneshwar Kumar alongside Jaspreet Bumrah.

Here are the playing eleven for the two sides:

South Africa XI: Q de Kock, H Amla, F du Plessis, R van der Dussen, D Miller, JP Duminy, A Phehlukwayo, C Morris, K Rabada, I Tahir, T Shamsi

India XI: S Dhawan, R Sharma, V Kohli, KL Rahul, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah