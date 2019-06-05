Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Brace yourself for more ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 action as Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second live game of the day. You can catch all the action LIVE right here via our FOX Sports Asia Live Stream.

Bangladesh shocked the world when they managed to beat South Africa in their first game of the tournament, piling on the runs in the first innings and then defending the total to pick up a monumental win.

Their opponents New Zealand also put up a commanding display in their tournament opener, easily beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to get their campaign up and running while making it clear that there are favourites to perhaps go all the way in the tournament.

The Kiwis may be favourites heading into this one, but nobody can possibly rule out Bangladesh based on their performance against South Africa, so this promises to be an encounter you wouldn’t want to miss.

The match will begin at 8:30 PM HKT (6 PM IST) and will be played at The Oval in London.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.