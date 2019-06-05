Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs South Africa

India will take on South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Southanpton, and you can watch all the action unfold right here via our FOX Sports Asia live stream.

As mentioned, this is India’s first game of the tournament, and the Men in Blue will be keen to start their campaign off on a winning note, while their opponents will be looking for a victory as well.

South Africa have struggled in their first two matches at the World Cup, losing the first game to hosts England, and shockingly falling short against Bangladesh in their second match as well.

One positive for the Proteas is that Hashim Amla is expected to be fit for this one after he missed the match against Bangladesh after being struck on the head by England’s Jofra Archer.

The South Africans will however, be without star pacer Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament through injury.

India will have their charismatic skipper Virat Kohli available for the clash after a few injury concerns, and rest assured, he wouldn’t want to miss a game as big as this.

The match will begin at 5:30 PM HKT (3 PM IST) and you can follow all the action live right here.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.