Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia bowlers sledge Chris Gayle ahead of clash against West Indies

Australia take on West Indies in one of the fixtures to watch out for at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament on June 6, and the sledging has already begun.

Aussie quicks Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile were in full mood to give it to Chris Gayle ahead of the match, perhaps playing some mind games with the Windies opening batsman.

“Yeah, it is always a great challenge playing against Mr Worldwide, or whatever he calls himself – Universe Boss,” Cummins said.

“He is, obviously, a class act and keeps hitting sixes whenever he plays. I’ve played against him quite a bit in Twenty20 but never an ODI against him but they have got lots of pretty exciting players,” he continued.

Adding to the drama, Nathan Coulter-Nile chipped in with his own bit of banter directed towards Gayle ahead of the key clash.

“Oh Starcy (Mitchell Starc) will knock his off-pole out. It will be easy,” the pacer said about the “Universe Boss”.

“I think you just need to be aggressive at him. He’s still smacking them but he is getting older. I don’t know if he’s faced too much of Starcy and Paddy (Pat Cummins) recently but they’re bowling quick. So we’ll see how he handles that early,” he added.

The battle is well and truly on!