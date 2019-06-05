Cricket World Cup 2019: South African stars celebrate Eid in Southampton ahead of key clash against India

India take on South Africa in one of the biggest games of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far, and the match happens to fall on the auspicious day of Eid. South African players were among those who celebrated the festival while in Southampton.

Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir were present at a mosque in the port city in England, ahead of the match against India, where both the stars are expected to feature.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla takes a blow on the helmet off Jofra Archer’s bowling

The duo was even greeted by fellow worshippers at the mosque as they offered their prayers, and posed for selfies and photographs as lucky fans interacted with the players.

The pair was accompanied to the mosque by Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, who joined in to offer prayers along with Amla and Tahir.

Imran Tahir, now 40, is set to play his last few One-Day International (ODI) matches in the World Cup, while Hashim Amla, who was struck on the head with a bouncer from England’s Jofra Archer, looks set to return against India.

Amla missed his side’s second outing of the tournament against Bangladesh, and it cost the Proteas as they were defeated by the less fancied Bangladeshis in the game.

Nonetheless, the challenge of India presents itself in a game that South Africa must win to realistically keep their hopes alive for a semifinal spot in the World Cup.