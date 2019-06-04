Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

India will open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 account with their first match of the tournament coming against South Africa. The Proteas have lost their opening two games, and will be keen on a win to get their campaign running.

When and where to watch India vs South Africa live telecast and streaming

The India vs South Africa encounter is set to be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 5, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream the game as well on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on foxsportsasia.com.

Predicted Line Ups

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir.