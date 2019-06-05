Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli compares current India squad with Champions League 2017-final losing side

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has compared the India squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with the one that went on to lose the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan two years ago.

While talking to media ahead of their CWC opener, the Indian captain said that the current side is stronger than the one that toured England in 2017 for the Champions Trophy. He added that the side have learned from their past failures and the management have plugged the gaps as well.

“The lessons from the Champions Trophy — is to play the cricket we know how to play. In the final, the better side won. We have plugged the gaps. We brought in wrist spinners to take wickets in the middle overs. We are a stronger side than the Champions Trophy side.”

Kohli went on to add that the side would try and make better decisions against South Africa, and that the side which handles pressure best will lift the World Cup trophy come 14th July,

“We need to bring our experience into play to make better decisions tomorrow. The team that can handle pressure better will win the tournament,” he said during the press conference.