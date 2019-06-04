Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli gives big update on Kedar Jadhav’s fitness ahead of India vs South Africa

Team India are set to start their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5th June in Southampton. With most of the XI almost confirmed, captain Virat Kohli gave a big update on Kedar Jadhav’s fitness and the various combinations India can play.

The middle-order batsman and part-time bowler, Jadhav was made to sit out of the two warm-up matches that India played ahead of the World Cup. And after going through two sessions of training and nets, it seems he is fully fit to be in contention for a spot in the XI.

“Jadhav is back to full fitness. He is back in the mix. Jadeja is also doing well. We have different options available and have all our options covered,” Kohli revealed told the media ahead of India’s opening World Cup encounter.

The Indian captain even hinted that they would be chopping and changing the bowling line up according to the conditions on offer in various venues across England and Wales. Kohli said that they could go in with two wrist spinners in some matches while the finger spinner, Jadeja, could replace one of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav if conditions aren’t favourable.

It remains to be seen what combination do India go with tomorrow when they take the field against South Africa. You can watch the Live Stream of the encounter on FOX Sports Asia.