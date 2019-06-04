Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli responds to Kagiso Rabada’s ‘immature’ comments ahead of India vs South Africa

Indian cricket team captain has responded to the comments made by South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada. The 24-years-old had said Kohli comes as immature to him while referring to an incident between the duo in the Indian Premier League.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy.

“Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you”, Rabada had said while in conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli talked to the media ahead of Team India’s opening Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter against the Proteas. The Faf du Plessis-led side hasn’t had the best of campaigns and have lost both their matches so far. Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament and Lungi Ngidi is set to miss the encounter against India.

While answering questions about Rabada’s comments, the Indian captain said, “I’ve played against Kagiso (Rabada) many times and I think we can discuss anything that needs to be discussed man-to-man.

“I don’t need a press conference to answer anything on what he said. Rabada is a world class bowler. He has the kind of skill set to go through any batting order on his day.

“Whether he plays with Dale (Steyn) or (Lungi) Ngidi doesn’t matter, he is always going to be a threat. We need to respect that and find ways of scoring against him,” Kohli told the media.

This war of words is sure to spice up the contest between the two heavyweights of the sport when India take on South Africa in Southampton. You can watch the Live Stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.