Watch: Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi picks three wickets in an over, Sri Lanka lose five for 15 in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has slowly started throwing up classics with Bangladesh’s win over South Africa and Pakistan’s triumph over England the highlights. And now it seems Afghanistan are set to get their name into thick of things as well.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Gulbadin Naib’s side were struggling with the Sri Lanka top order going hammer and tongs. After losing their first wicket for 92 runs, Lanka had rebuilt their innings and were 144-1 after 21.1 overs.

However, it was from the second ball of the Mohammad Nabi over which changed the game on its head. The Afghanistan all-rounder dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews on the second, fourth and sixth deliveries of the over respectively.

Dhananjaya de Silva followed the trio in the very next over itself, falling to Hamid Hassan. Thisara Perera was then caught short of the crease two and a half overs later as Sri Lanka went from 144-1 to 159-6.

Kusal Perera is still going strong and has scored 77 runs at the time of writing. Sri Lanka are 177/6 after 30 overs.