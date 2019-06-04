LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs South Africa

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa encounter which will be played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

This would be Team India’s first match of CWC 2019. The Proteas, on the other hand, have two matches under their belt already. However, both of them have resulted in heavy defeats. While England beat them easily by 104 runs, Bangladesh stunned them by 21 and Faf du Plessis’s men have a point to prove now.

South Africa were dealt a heavy blow on the eve of the encounter as their premier fast bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament. They have named left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks as Steyn’s replacement.

The Indian side would hope that they zero in on a combination as soon as possible to make the rest of the tournament much easier for them. The matches, after this one, will come thick and fast for Virat Kohli and his men, who aim to win India’s third World Cup.

The match is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). You can follow all the LIVE updates from the India vs South Africa encounter right here.