BREAKING: South Africa speedster Dale Steyn ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going from bad to worse for South Africa as their premier fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament.

Steyn was a part of the 15-man South Africa squad for the tournament but wasn’t able to make the XI in both of their matches because of his shoulder injury. He did have a net session after the Proteas’ defeat against Bangladesh and head coach Ottis Gibson even said that he is 85% ready.

“Dale Steyn is getting closer every day, he was on the field today bowling again, he is 85 percent, so we have to decide if 85 percent is good enough to play against India,” Ottis Gibson said in a pre-match press conference.

“We’ve got to play with the ones that are fit, first of all.”

However, Cricket South Africa have now confirmed that the veteran speedster is out of the tournament. Beuran Hendricks has been announced as the replacement for Steyn.