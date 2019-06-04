Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa – Predicted Line up

Team India will start their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, 5th June. India vs South Africa will be the eighth match of the tournament.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have two matches under their belt already. However, both of them have resulted in heavy defeats. While England beat them easily by 104 runs, Bangladesh stunned them by 21 and Faf du Plessis’s men have a point to prove now.

They do have a couple of injury issues to look after as well, which doesn’t leave them in a good space of mind. Lungi Ngidi is set to sit out of the match but Hashim Amla might make his returns from the injury he sustained against Bangladesh.

With Steyn out of the World Cup as well, the Proteas will go ahead with Beuran Hendricks, who has been named the veteran speedster’s replacement.

India are yet to play a match in the tournament and it remains to be seen whether they’ve got the combination right. KL Rahul is expected to take up the number four slot for at least this encounter. And though Kedar Jadhav had a couple of full-fledged net sessions, we believe he’d be made to rest for one more match.

Here’s how both the sides might line up for India vs South Africa encounter.

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks

You can watch the Live Stream of the India vs South Africa match on FOX Sports Asia.