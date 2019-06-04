Fans slam Team India after they send net bowlers for press conference ahead of Cricket World Cup clash with South Africa

The Indian Cricket team can be a tough nut to crack, both on the pitch and off it. Ahead of their Cricket World Cup clash against South Africa, Team India appeared to show a bit of “arrogance” towards the press, and paid for it.

Reporters turned up for what was to be an Indian press conference ahead of their opening game against South Africa, but instead of receiving the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, the press was alarmed to see net bowlers Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar doing the PC instead!

Nothing doing, said the press team, and refused to go ahead with the planned questions. After all, the net bowlers were not even going to be a part of the squad playing against the Proteas.

The indifference shown by the team has been slammed by their own fans on social media, and it’s high time management takes notice.

Media in England turns down India’s press interaction. Why? Because they sent their net bowlers for the presser. More: https://t.co/GhtSJ9sXqa#CWC19 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) June 4, 2019

I don’t think there would be any other nation that would get away with this. I understand the protection of players but would there really be any animosity towards players or team so close to the start of a tournament? — Jamie Ramage (@famousstrauss) June 4, 2019

I’m still laughing at India’s latest move to send net practice bowlers in press conference.

Ravi bhai might have been at his best. — Sahil (@imsahil_11) June 4, 2019

Way to get fans on your side ahead of a key World Cup game!