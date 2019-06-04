Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in ODI 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 held in Cardiff and England. You can watch the live stream of the match right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Two Asian sides, both looking for their first victory of the tournament, clash in the 7th group stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Afghanistan was comfortably outplayed by Australia, with a resurgent David Warner taking centre stage, while Sri Lanka’s defeat to New Zealand was their third defeat in England, including the two warm up losses.

As usual, Rashid Khan will be pivotal to Afghan hopes of winning this match and needs to be on his A-game. He was largely ineffectual against Australia but will be looking to bounce back and be amongst the wickets against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to ensure that their batting unit stands up to be counted. They folded for a paltry 136 against New Zealand with only 3 batsmen making it to double figures.

Their bowling was off colour too, as the Kiwis chased down the score without losing a single wicket.

But like Pakistan proved against England yesterday, all it takes in cricket is determination and a spot of luck for results to go your way. One team will most certainly emerge from today with points on the board to kickstart their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament.

Which team that is, will boil down to who applies themselves better on the field.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.