Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with four matches already done and dusted. And in the seventh encounter of the tournament, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off.

Both the Asian sides will play their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 today, June 4, after losing their previous encounters. Afghanistan lost to Australia while Sri Lanka were beaten thoroughly by New Zealand.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live telecast and streaming

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka encounter is set to be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 4, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on foxsportsasia.com.

Full Squads

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal