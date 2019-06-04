Social media reacts as Pakistan stun hosts England to win first 2019 Cricket World Cup match

England faced Pakistan in the second match of their respective 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaigns. The hosts were backed heavily on the day, after putting up an impressive performance previously against South Africa. However, much to their shock and the fans, it was Pakistan who sealed a memorable win.

A combined team effort was what it took for Pakistan to steer past hosts, and heavy favourites, England. The South Asian side put up a massive total during their batting, before defending the same later.

Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, and Sarfaraz Ahmed all scored more than fifty runs for the men in green, while Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan outwitted the opposing batsmen with their spells. The result saw Pakistan claim their first win of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, having lost the last match to West Indies in a humiliating fashion.

Here are some of the best social reactions from this one:

You lose 11 games in a row. Then you are out for 105 against a team that hasn't won a series for four years. Then you rack up 348 against the world's best team and beat them in their den. Pakistan's cricket is a slap in the face of logic. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2019

Just landed and see what a staggering performance Pakistan have put up. I told you, with Pakistan, yesterday has no connection to today, today none to tomorrow. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 3, 2019

World Cup favourites eh? England hadn’t lost a game while chasing at home since September 2015, Pakistan cricket rises from the ashes!! — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 3, 2019

It started 4 days back but the World Cup came alive today!

Not just an unexpected result but a thriller too!

Well done Pakistan!! 👏👏👏#ICCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 3, 2019

Lose 4 nil to the Worlds No1 team coming into the World Cup. Get demolished by a team that had to qualify for the CWC in your 1st game. Lose your last 11 completed ODI’s. Take down the No 1 ranked team next game. Never write off Pakistan👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 3, 2019

Amazing what a better attitude does to a cricket team! Well played Pakistan! Great win. 👏🏻👏🏻

Who says One Day cricket is dead? #ICCWorldcup19 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 3, 2019

11 ODI losses in a row, comprehensively beaten in their opening #CWC19 encounter, Pakistan bounce back with a brilliant win over England at Trent Bridge. 🔥 They have beaten the hosts – and tournament favourites – by 14 runs! pic.twitter.com/Pmz5Am6YdE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019

“Deleting all old tweets against Wahab Riaz” — Osama. (@ashaqeens) June 3, 2019

Wahab Riaz during world cups pic.twitter.com/vHW685FP2J — dorku (@Dorkstar) June 3, 2019

England now take on Bangladesh on June 8, while Pakistan face Sri Lanka a day earlier on June 7m 2019.