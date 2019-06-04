Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Social media reacts as Pakistan stun hosts England to win first 2019 Cricket World Cup match

Cricket World Cup 2019: Wahab Riaz picks up two wickets in two balls to steer Pakistan towards the win

England faced Pakistan in the second match of their respective 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaigns. The hosts were backed heavily on the day, after putting up an impressive performance previously against South Africa. However, much to their shock and the fans, it was Pakistan who sealed a memorable win. 

A combined team effort was what it took for Pakistan to steer past hosts, and heavy favourites, England. The South Asian side put up a massive total during their batting, before defending the same later.

Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, and Sarfaraz Ahmed all scored more than fifty runs for the men in green, while Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan outwitted the opposing batsmen with their spells. The result saw Pakistan claim their first win of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, having lost the last match to West Indies in a humiliating fashion.

Here are some of the best social reactions from this one:

England now take on Bangladesh on June 8, while Pakistan face Sri Lanka a day earlier on June 7m 2019.

